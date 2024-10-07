Maldives Close Friend Of India In Indian Ocean Region: President Murmu

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Oct 7 (IANS) President Droupadi Murmu on Monday termed Maldives a close friend and key partner for India in the Indian Ocean Region, and holding a special place in its 'Neighbourhood First' policy and SAGAR Vision.

She made the remarks as she received visiting Maldivian President Dr Mohamed Muizzu. She also hosted a banquet in his and First Lady Sajidha Mohamed's honour.

President Murmu said that the Vision document adopted during this visit would elevate the level of their relationship and provide a clear roadmap to achieving a comprehensive economic and maritime security partnership.

She said that she was happy to note that India is one of the top trading partners of Maldives, and noted that there is also good potential for taking forward collaboration in the field of digital payments and other new technologies.

Both leaders agreed that advancement in the bilateral partnership would benefit the people of both countries.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also asserted that Maldives holds an important place in India's 'Neighbourhood First' policy and SAGAR vision, and both countries have adopted a comprehensive, economic and maritime security partnership vision to give strategic direction to mutual cooperation.

The two neighbouring countries have also decided to discuss the Free Trade Agreement and will also work on settling trades in local currency, he revealed while addressing the media jointly with President Muizzu at the Hyderabad House.

A number of agreements were signed as both leaders held comprehensive discussions to further deepen ties in a range of areas including development partnership, energy, trade, financial linkages, and defence cooperation.

Both countries announced the adoption of the India-Maldives Vision for Comprehensive Economic and Maritime Security Partnership.

Earlier, the Maldives President and the First Lady were accorded a ceremonial welcome at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. After the welcoming ceremony, he visited Raj Ghat to pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi.

President Muizzu will be in Agra on Tuesday and also visit Mumbai and Bengaluru for business engagements.