NCPCR Urges States, Uts To Immediately Release Compensation For SC/ST POCSO Victims

New Delhi, Oct 7 (IANS) The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) on Monday requested the states and union territories to take steps to ensure immediate release of compensation to the POCSO belonging to the Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) communities for their proper rehabilitation.

In a letter addressed to the Chief Secretaries of the states and union territories, the NCPCR expressed its disappointment over the lack of clarity vis-a-vis compensation received by the POCSO victims of SC/ST communities in several states.

The NCPCR in a statement said "despite the availability of the data and the clear legal obligations, there remains a significant deficiency in the disbursement of compensation to the victims".

"For instance, as per the data uploaded on the POCSO Tracking Portal, in Andhra Pradesh, 41.1 per cent of the children identified as POCSO victims belong to the SC/ST categories. However, the Commission has not received any information regarding whether these victims have been compensated under the provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989. Similarly, in Karnataka, the figure stands 45 per cent, in Punjab at 48.5 per cent, in Tamil Nadu at 35.4 per cent, and in Uttar Pradesh at 13 per cent."

The NCPCR further said: "Notwithstanding the unambiguous provisions of law, it remains unclear whether these SC and ST POCSO victims have received any compensation under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989."

"Additionally, the NCPCR has approached various courts, including the Supreme Court, to ensure the safety and security of POCSO victims and to ensure the disbursement of their rightful entitlements under the POCSO Act. In view of the sensitivity and urgency of this matter, your good office is requested to issue necessary directions to the relevant stakeholders for the immediate release of compensation to the eligible SC & ST victims for their proper rehabilitation purpose," the letter addressed to the Chief Secretaries of states and union territories read.

The NCPCR also requested the states and union territories to "issue directions to establish a state-specific compensation scheme for all victims, including the SC and ST ones, to ensure timely financial assistance to the children".

The letter, undersigned by NCPCR Chairperson Priyank Kanoongo, towards its conclusion read: "The Commission recommends your good office to issue directions to establish a state-specific victim compensation scheme for all victims, including SC & ST victims, to ensure timely financial assistance to these children as well. You are further requested to submit a compliance report to the Commission within 10 days from the issue of this letter."