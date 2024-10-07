Coreplus Partners With Carsnoop To Revolutionize Secure Automotive Lead Generation

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Driving Your Success With Secure Digital Experiences

- Steve CambereDALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- CorePLUS Technologies, a global leader in cybersecurity solutions, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with CarSnoop, a cutting-edge automotive lead generation platform.This collaboration brings together CorePLUS's advanced security technologies for the auto dealer industry – AUTOSecure+ – with CarSnoop's innovative approach to connecting car buyers with automotive dealerships, offering an unparalleled level of data protection and lead generation efficiency to the automotive industry.As the digital landscape continues to evolve, the automotive sector faces increasing challenges in safeguarding sensitive customer information. CorePLUS's expertise in data encryption, secure cloud services, and cyber threat detection ensures that CarSnoop's platform remains a safe and trusted environment for customers and dealerships.By integrating CorePLUS's state-of-the-art cybersecurity solutions, CarSnoop will further enhance its ability to provide anonymous automotive leads while maintaining strict data privacy and protection protocols."At CorePLUS, we are committed to delivering cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions that empower companies to protect their most valuable asset – data," said Steve Cambere, EVP of Business Development at CorePLUS. "Partnering with CarSnoop allows us to bring a new level of security to the automotive industry, ensuring that sensitive customer data remains safe, while enabling dealerships to thrive in a rapidly digitalizing marketplace."CarSnoop's lead generation platform is designed to simplify the car-buying process by connecting consumers directly with dealerships while maintaining anonymity. This partnership with CorePLUS ensures that dealerships can trust the leads they receive are both high-quality and securely processed. CarSnoop customers will now have the added assurance that their provided information is protected by the most advanced cybersecurity measures available in the industry."We are excited to partner with CorePLUS to elevate the security and trustworthiness of our platform," said Brad Walsh, CEO of CarSnoop. "In today's data-driven world, customer privacy is paramount, and CorePLUS's expertise allows us to offer even greater peace of mind to our users and dealership partners. Together, we are shaping the future of secure automotive lead generation."This collaboration is expected to accelerate the growth of both companies and redefine how data privacy is managed in the automotive industry. With this partnership, CarSnoop will continue to lead the market in anonymous lead generation, while CorePLUS reinforces its position as a trusted cybersecurity provider across industries.About CorePLUS TechnologiesFounded in 2006, CorePLUS is a global cybersecurity leader, providing innovative solutions for data protection, cloud security, and cyber threat detection. With a mission to secure the digital world, CorePLUS offers cutting-edge technologies that help businesses stay ahead of evolving cyber threats.About CarSnoop, Inc.Founded in 2019, CarSnoop connects trusted dealer partners with secure, verified, ready-to-purchase customers, driving additional car sales. CarSnoop's software platform is designed for automotive customers and dealerships by providing privacy for car buyers and while increasing secure, protected, qualified and verified leads for dealers.

Steve Cambere

CorePLUS Technologies

+1 214-557-8877

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.