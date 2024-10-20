Karwa Chauth 2024: From Sonam Kapoor's 'Dressing Up' To Parineeti Chopra's 'Minimalist Mehendi' Check Photos

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Karwa Chauth 2024: The auspicious Hindu festival of Karwa Chauth also known as Karaka Chaturthi is special for every bride. On this day, married women observe a fast for the long lives of their husbands and their prosperity. This year the festive occasion is being celebrated across India on October 20 and divas are all set to mark the happenings of the day with traditional mehndi designs.

Celebrated in Kartik month during the Chaturthi of Krishna Paksha, married women observe a nirjal vrat on this day. The fast begins at dawn and following a feast known as sargi and concludes with the sighting of the moon. Husbands break their wives' fast after moonrise by offering sweet treat as per rituals and females perform puja during the auspicious time.

Several Bollywood actresses celebrating the occasion took to social media platform Instagram to share the glimpses of the festivities. Given below are some mehndi adorned hands and feet of Sonam Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra and Shilpa Shetty.

Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor, who is married to businessman Anand Ahuja, marked Karva Chauth celebration by getting a mehndi stain of husband's name on right hand and son's name Vayu on the left hand.

The Instagram story of 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag' actress shows an artistically drawn peacock on one hand and an elephant in the other. The text on the right side of the post states that she isn't observing the fast but likes to apply mehndi, dress up and have food on the occasion.