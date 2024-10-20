US permanent representative to military alliance clarifies Ukraine's accession is not matter of "short-term" urgency

(MENAFN) In response to Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky's recent call for an immediate invitation to join NATO, the United States' permanent representative to the military alliance, Julianne Smith, clarified that Ukraine's accession is not a matter of "short-term" urgency. During an online briefing, Smith reiterated the alliance's established position, emphasizing that while Ukraine is firmly on the path toward membership, actual admission is not anticipated in the near future.



Smith stated, "We are not at the point right now where the alliance is talking about issuing an invitation in the short term." Nevertheless, she affirmed the U.S. commitment to ongoing discussions with Ukrainian officials, aimed at finding ways for Ukraine to deepen its ties with NATO. This response comes in the wake of Zelensky unveiling his much-anticipated "victory plan" to the Ukrainian parliament, which outlines key demands from Ukraine's allies.



The plan comprises a five-point wish list, prominently featuring the request for immediate NATO membership. Alongside this, Ukraine seeks to lift restrictions on the use of foreign-made long-range weapons for operations against Russia and to establish a comprehensive non-nuclear strategic deterrence package on its territory.



Zelensky has been actively engaging with Western leaders to garner support for this agenda, aiming to solidify Ukraine's defense capabilities and bolster its strategic position amid ongoing conflict with Russia. However, the mixed responses from NATO, particularly regarding the timeline for membership, highlight the complexities surrounding Ukraine's aspirations and the broader geopolitical implications.



As discussions unfold, the challenge remains for Ukraine to navigate its path toward NATO membership, all while managing the realities of international diplomacy and the current security landscape. The commitment from the U.S. and its allies to support Ukraine is evident, yet the timeline and conditions for full integration into the NATO framework remain uncertain.

MENAFN20102024000045015687ID1108798441