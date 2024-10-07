Instapage Announces New Form Builder & Form Library To Boost Efficiency And Performance Of Landing Pages And Campaigns

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) The leading landing page introduces its newest features, adding robust capabilities to its impressive roster of lead generation & optimization benefits

- Saranya Babu, General Manager of InstapageBOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Instapage, a cutting-edge software solution that empowers marketers to create, optimize, and personalize landing pages without coding or design skills, has announced a new Form Builder and Form Library.With these new features, Instapage users can quickly build custom, lead-generating forms for their landing pages. All newly created forms will be housed in the Form Library and can be accessed from users' workspaces and landing pages. This enables users to reuse their forms, helping them launch their landing pages and campaigns faster.The Instapage Form Builder and Library allows users to:Build forms in seconds from outside their landing pagesUse drag-and-drop fields to create forms without codeCustomize forms with a rich menu of field and style settingsMake and reuse forms across their landing pages in one platformManage forms easily and efficientlyLaunch landing pages and campaigns fasterThese additions let Instapage customers avoid juggling multiple tools or navigating form embed codes. Instapage aims to provide a comprehensive landing page solution, giving customers all the tools they need to efficiently build high-performing landing pages and maximize their campaigns' ROI.Additional Instapage features include an intuitive drag-and-drop landing page builder, hundreds of conversion-optimized landing page templates, the ability to A/B test landing pages and use AI to automatically direct ads to higher-performing variants, AI copy assistance, seamless real-time collaboration with stakeholders, visual Heatmap insights, a robust analytics dashboard, and much more.Instapage was acquired by airSlate - a leading provider of business productivity and automation solutions - in 2023. airSlate is currently valued at over $1 billion, and the company's suite of products serves over 100 million users around the world. Instapage, with its proven track record, has assisted numerous businesses, including industry giants like Verizon and other forward-thinking companies like Lattice, in maximizing their digital advertising performance by giving their marketing teams the power to build stunning, high-converting landing pages for every campaign without coding or design skills.“Instapage can be the marketers best friend in today's cost conscious and profit focused environment,” said Saranya Babu, General Manager of Instapage.“By arming them with all the tools they need to launch their campaigns and generate leads, without depending on technical experts, Instapage makes marketers self-sufficient and able to operate successfully with lean teams and low budgets.”The new Form Builder and Form Library are designed to help users easily create, manage, and reuse forms across all their landing pages in one platform. Whether marketers are looking to save time, consolidate their marketing stack, or boost conversions, Instapage has them covered.Start building today.About airSlateairSlate is a global SaaS technology company that serves over a hundred million users worldwide with its business productivity, automation, and digital solutions. The company's PDF editing, eSignature workflow, business process automation, and landing page solutions empower users to digitally transform and accelerate their businesses. airSlate, pdfFiller, signNow, USLegal, DocHub, and Instapage make up the company's portfolio of award-winning products. airSlate is backed by leading venture capitalists and corporate investors including General Catalyst, Morgan Stanley Expansion Capital, HighSage Ventures, UiPath Ventures and GSquared.

