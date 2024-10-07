Kuwait, Malaysia Discus Boosting Military Coop., Defense Ties

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 7 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's First Deputy Prime Minister, Defense and Interior Minister Fahad Yousef discussed with Malaysian Defense Minister Mohammad Nordin ways to bolster bilateral military ties between the two nations.

This came in a pess release from the Defense Ministry, Monday, where the Minister Sheikh Fahad Al-Yousef received minister Nordin and his accompanying delegation at the headquarters.

Sheikh Fahad Al-Yousef emphasized the deep ties and friendship between the two countries as both sides commit to developing these relations in a way that serves their common interests, especially in the military field.

On his part, Minister Nordin expressed his pleasure for visiting Kuwait and praised the strong relations between the two nations, affirming Malaysia's desire to enhance the military partnership to achieve stability and security for both countries.

The two officials discussed ways to develop bilateral cooperation between Kuwaiti and Malaysian Ministries of Defense, and exchanged views on prominent developments in regional and international areas, the statement added.

This visit came in the framework of strengthening military ties and unifying efforts to achieve common defense goals.

The meeting was attended by Kuwaiti Army Chief of Staff Lieutenant General Bandar Al-Muzain, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Defense, Sheikh Dr. Abdullah Meshal Al-Sabah, Deputy Chief of General Staff of the Army Major General Sabah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Kuwait's Ambassador to Malaysia Rashed Al-Saleh, along with several senior army leaders. (end)

ahk









MENAFN07102024000071011013ID1108753513