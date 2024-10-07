Kuwait FM, US Amb. Discuss Bilateral Ties

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 7 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Foreign Abdullah Al-Yahya met on Monday with US Ambassador to Kuwait Karen Sasahara in his office at the Ministry's headquarters. During the meeting, both sides discussed the historic bilateral ties, strategic cooperation and ways to strengthen relations between Kuwait and the US on all levels. They also discussed the latest international and regional developments. (end) bb

