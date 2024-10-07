Nano Hearing Aids CEO Ryan F. Zackon Kicks Off Global Tour To Deepen Partnerships And Expand International Presence

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Nano Hearing eyes global expansion with new OTC Compliant and FDA Registered products set to hit the market

LA JOLLA, Calif., Oct. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nano Hearing Aids® is proud to announce that its CEO, Ryan F. Zackon, is embarking on an ambitious global tour to connect with partners, employees, and distributors. Over the course of four weeks, Mr. Zackon will visit cities across multiple continents, reinforcing Nano's commitment to expanding its international presence and fostering robust relationships within the hearing aid industry.



Tour Schedule:

- Week 1: Toronto, Shanghai,, Shenzhen

- Week 2: Xiamen, Manila, Singapore

- Week 3: Dubai, Saudi Arabia, Romania

- Week 4: London, Paris, Berlin

Mr. Zackon's itinerary is designed to maximize engagement with key stakeholders, ensuring that Nano Hearing Aids® continues to lead the market with innovative solutions and unparalleled customer support. Each city visit will include meetings with local partners, discussions with regional employees, and strategy sessions with distributors to align on future growth initiatives.

"This tour is a milestone moment for Nano Hearing Aids as we look to the future and aim to strengthen our global footprint" said Mr. Zackon. "My goal is to deepen our connections with local partners and further expand our brand's presence in key markets. By engaging directly with our teams and collaborators, we can better understand the unique challenges and opportunities in each region, allowing us to drive innovation and deliver tailored hearing solutions that resonate with communities around the world."

In addition to business meetings, Mr. Zackon will also participate in several public events and press conferences, sharing insights on the latest advancements in OTC hearing aid technology and Nano's vision for the future.

Nano Hearing Aids® has experienced significant growth over the past year, driven by a commitment to innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction. This global tour underscores the company's dedication to maintaining close ties with its partners and expanding its reach to new markets.

About Nano Hearing Aids®

Nano Hearing Aids® has been a leader in hearing aid technology for over almost a decade known for its innovative solutions and customer-centric approach.

All Nano products are OTC compliant and FDA registered. With the launch of AudacityTM, Nano Hearing Aids® continues to revolutionize the market, delivering products that offer exceptional quality and value.

To schedule an appointment with Mr. Zackon during his tour, please contact:

Meaghan Moran

Executive Assistant to the CEO

Email: ...

For media inquiries, please contact:

Leah Ritz

...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at