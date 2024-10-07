KYNDRYL TO RELEASE QUARTERLY RESULTS ON NOVEMBER 6, 2024
Date
10/7/2024 9:10:39 AM
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
Company will host earnings call on November 7, 2024 and Investor Day on November 21, 2024
NEW YORK, Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kyndryl Holdings,
Inc. (NYSE: KD ), the world's largest IT infrastructure services provider, today announced that it will release results for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, the second quarter of its 2025 fiscal year, after market close on Wednesday, November 6, 2024.
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Martin Schroeter and Chief financial Officer David Wyshner will host an earnings conference call and webcast at 8:30 a.m. ET on Thursday, November 7, 2024.
The live webcast can be accessed by visiting href="" rel="nofollow" kyndry on Kyndryl's investor relations website.
A slide presentation will be made available on Kyndryl's investor relations website shortly before the call on November 7, 2024.
Following the event, replays will be available via webcast for twelve months at kyndryl.
Additionally, as previously announced, Kyndryl will host an Investor Day on Thursday, November 21 at 9:00 a.m. ET.
Mr. Schroeter and Mr. Wyshner, along with additional members of the executive leadership team, will discuss Kyndryl's market opportunities and growth strategy.
A live video webcast of the event can be accessed by visiting kyndryl on Kyndryl's investor relations website.
About Kyndryl
Kyndryl (NYSE: KD ) is the world's largest IT infrastructure services provider serving thousands of enterprise customers in more than 60 countries.
The Company designs, builds, manages and modernizes the complex, mission-critical information systems that the world depends on every day. For more information, visit .
Kyndryl Investor Contact:
[email protected]
Kyndryl Media Contact:
[email protected]
SOURCE Kyndryl
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE?
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED
MENAFN07102024003732001241ID1108753179
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.