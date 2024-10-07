KYNDRYL TO RELEASE QUARTERLY RESULTS ON NOVEMBER 6, 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Company will host call on November 7, 2024 and Investor Day on November 21, 2024

NEW YORK, Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kyndryl Holdings,

Inc. (NYSE: KD ), the world's largest IT infrastructure services provider, today announced that it will release results for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, the second quarter of its 2025 fiscal year, after close on Wednesday, November 6, 2024.

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Martin Schroeter and Chief Officer David Wyshner will host an earnings call and webcast at 8:30 a.m. ET on Thursday, November 7, 2024.

The live webcast can be accessed by visiting href="" rel="nofollow" kyndry on Kyndryl's investor relations website.

A slide presentation will be made available on Kyndryl's investor relations website shortly before the call on November 7, 2024.

Following the event, replays will be available via webcast for twelve months at kyndryl.

Additionally, as previously announced, Kyndryl will host an Investor Day on Thursday, November 21 at 9:00 a.m. ET.

Mr. Schroeter and Mr. Wyshner, along with additional members of the executive leadership team, will discuss Kyndryl's market opportunities and growth strategy.

A live video webcast of the event can be accessed by visiting kyndryl on Kyndryl's investor relations website.

About Kyndryl

Kyndryl (NYSE: KD ) is the world's largest IT infrastructure services provider serving thousands of enterprise customers in more than 60 countries.

The Company designs, builds, manages and modernizes the complex, mission-critical information systems that the world depends on every day. For more information, visit .

Kyndryl Investor Contact:

[email protected]

Kyndryl Media Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Kyndryl

