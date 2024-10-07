KFAED Receives Mongolian Nairamdal Medal
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT, Oct 7 (KUNA) -- The Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development (KFAED) announced on Monday that it received the Nairamdal Medal, which means Friendship Medal, from Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh in the Mongolian capital, Ulaanbaatar.
The President of Mongolia, according to a press release issued by KFAED, expressed his gratitude on behalf of the Mongolian people for all the support provided by Kuwait, which contributed to raising the Standard of living for the people in Mongolia, and for supporting the Mongolian economy.
On his part, Acting Director General of KFAED, Waleed Al-Bahar affirmed the Fund's readiness to continue supporting the development priorities of the Mongolian government, praising the strong bilateral relationship between the two countries. (end)
