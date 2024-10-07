Kiba Studios Unveils Innovative Kitchen And Bath Ideas In New Design Inspiration Guide

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ST. LOUIS, Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kiba Studios, a leader in innovative home design solutions, is excited to announce the launch of its latest resource, a kitchen and bath design inspiration guide. This thoughtfully curated guide offers insightful concepts for looking to enhance their living environments while also increasing the value of their properties.

Kitchen, Bath, Home Office, Laundry & More

Kiba Studios

Elevating Home Value with Stunning Kitchen Designs

The kitchen remains the heart of the home, and Kiba Studios showcases stunning kitchen looks that not only serve as culinary hubs but also significantly enhance the overall value of residential properties. From trendy cabinetry to innovative bath shower and vanity solutions, the guide presents a range of stylish layouts and materials that cater to diverse tastes. Emphasizing functionality alongside beauty, each design offers practical solutions for everyday living while elevating the overall aesthetic of the space.

Timeless Bathroom Designs: A Personal Sanctuary

A retreat from the busy world, the bathroom is a personal sanctuary for self-care. Kiba Studios presents an array of bathroom design ideas that blend luxury and function. Bathrooms are highly used spaces in the home. At times you need to get in and get out to start your busy day. Other times you want to relax and unwind. We will help you marry these needs to create a space you won't want to leave.

Versatile Spaces: Home Offices That Inspire Productivity

Remote work or just a space to manage the everyday happenings in the home, the importance of a functional home office has surged. The design inspiration guide offers creative ideas for efficient and inspiring workspaces that cater to individual needs.

Laundry Room Designs: Function Meets Fun

In its fresh take on laundry rooms, Kiba Studios introduces ideas for enhancing a space you avoid - because who really enjoys doing laundry? We can help you make this space fun! One highlight includes the addition of

a dedicated pup-bath, making it easier for pet owners to maintain a clean home.

Indoor-Outdoor Living: Bridging Nature and Comfort

With a growing desire for seamless living spaces that connect with nature, the concept of indoor-outdoor living has become increasingly popular. Kiba Studios explores how carefully designed outdoor kitchens and spacious backyards provide the perfect backdrop for entertaining and relaxation.

A Resource for Homeowners and Designers

Kiba Studios invites homeowners, interior designers, and industry professionals to explore their design inspiration guide. This comprehensive resource combines aesthetic appeal with practical guidance, highlighting the studio's dedication to elevating living spaces through innovative design.

Explore the Kiba Studios kitchen and bathroom design inspiration guide

To speak to a Kiba Studios designer

About Kiba Studios

Kiba (Kitchen and Bath) Studios was created by industry-leading Carpet One Floor & Home® & Flooring America® showroom owners across America to provide top-notch personalized service, world class design support, and the most expansive selection of better-quality kitchen, bath, flooring and tile products to its local customers.

Two names that built a reputation of excellence in home improvement realized that homeowners in the communities they serve needed a better, more satisfying way to improve the look and functionality of their homes – well beyond flooring. Kiba Studios is an online / in-store, design-to-delivery kitchen and bath store within a store, located inside your local Carpet One Floor & Home or Flooring America showroom. We have the product expertise, access to skilled design and installation professionals, and a network of local dealers with volume purchasing power to drive down your cost to improve your home.

As your friends and neighbors, we're here to help you love your home again...every step of the way!

To find a location near you

Media Contact:

Lisa Niswonger

314-506-0059

[email protected]

