Noteworthy AI Mobilizes Tech-Driven Damage Assessment Crew In Southeast To Aid Hurricane Helene Recovery

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) AI-Powered Vehicle-Mounted Camera Systems Help Electric Utilities Speed Up Damage Assessments Following Hurricane Helene

NEW HAVEN, Conn., Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As Hurricane Helene wreaks havoc across the Southeastern

U.S., electric utilities scramble to restore power and assess damage to critical infrastructure. In response to this crisis, Noteworthy AI , a tech startup specializing in AI-powered vehicle-mounted camera systems for utilities, has mobilized a crew to the southeast to help accelerate damage assessments and support recovery efforts.

The Noteworthy AI storm response team

A utility pole knocked over by Hurricane Helene

The powerful hurricane has left many communities without power, and utility companies face immense challenges in quickly assessing damage to electrical poles, transformers, and vegetation that can obstruct recovery efforts. To help address this problem, Noteworthy AI deployed its team equipped with cutting-edge AI systems that allow utilities to perform rapid, accurate damage assessments, expediting the restoration process.

"Hurricane Helene has devastated communities and presented unprecedented challenges for utilities working tirelessly to restore power. By deploying our AI technology, we're helping utilities assess the storm's damage faster and more efficiently, allowing them to prioritize repairs and get the lights back on more quickly,"

said Chris Ricciuti, Founder and CEO of Noteworthy AI.

Using Noteworthy AI's vehicle-mounted camera systems, utility crews can quickly capture high-resolution images and GPS coordinates on damaged infrastructure. These images are then processed through AI algorithms that identify critical issues such as damaged poles and vegetation encroachment, providing utility teams with actionable insights in real-time.

"With traditional methods, it can take days to inspect affected areas after a storm of this magnitude," added Chris. "Our technology reduces that timeframe significantly, giving utility teams the information they need to act quickly and decisively."

Noteworthy AI's technology allows utilities to assess not only the visible damage but also critical conditions that may not be immediately apparent, such as vegetation volume surrounding poles that could cause future outages. By leveraging real-time data processing and AI, utility teams are better equipped to make informed decisions and allocate resources effectively.

As part of the recovery effort, Noteworthy AI's crew is currently assisting utilities in the southeast, inspecting infrastructure across a wide area. The company's technology has already helped utility companies make progress in their restoration efforts, providing faster assessments and reducing response times in areas hit hardest by Hurricane Helene.

About Noteworthy AI

Noteworthy AI builds AI-powered vehicle-mounted camera systems that help electric utilities perform automated asset inspections. Their technology enables faster, more accurate damage assessments, improving grid reliability and supporting ongoing efforts to modernize the energy infrastructure. Learn more at .

Media Contact:

Chris Ricciuti

203-902-5256

[email protected]



SOURCE Noteworthy AI

