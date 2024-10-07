TRT Cinema Director: There Are Many Talented Directors In Azerbaijan
As part of the 15th Baku International film Festival, a meeting
has been held with the director of TRT Cinema, Faruk Güven,
Azernews reports.
The experienced specialist delivered a presentation on the
directions for supporting international projects at TRT Cinema. It
was noted that several projects with Azerbaijani directors are
planned for implementation.
"Azerbaijan has many talented directors. Among them, I would
particularly like to mention Elchin Musaoglu and Hilal Baydarov. I
believe that in the future, we will have ongoing collaboration with
Azerbaijani figures in the arts, as we are interested in
implementing joint projects. Our participation in such festivals
accelerates the process, creates conditions for promoting
activities in this area, and fosters the establishment of new
partnerships," said Faruk Güven.
The expert then answered questions from the participants of the
event.
Established by the Young Filmmakers Center, the Baku
International Film Festival is being held this year from October 4
to 8 with the support of the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry and the
Film Agency.
The project is part of the Baku Cinema Breeze (BCB) film
festival. This major event also includes well-known festivals such
as the DokuBaku International Documentary Film Festival, the
ANIMAFILM International Animation Festival, and the Ata Turk World
International Animation Film Festival.
