TRT Cinema Director: There Are Many Talented Directors In Azerbaijan

As part of the 15th Baku International Festival, a meeting has been held with the director of TRT Cinema, Faruk Güven, Azernews reports.

The experienced specialist delivered a presentation on the directions for supporting international projects at TRT Cinema. It was noted that several projects with Azerbaijani directors are planned for implementation.

"Azerbaijan has many talented directors. Among them, I would particularly like to mention Elchin Musaoglu and Hilal Baydarov. I believe that in the future, we will have ongoing collaboration with Azerbaijani figures in the arts, as we are interested in implementing joint projects. Our participation in such festivals accelerates the process, creates conditions for promoting activities in this area, and fosters the establishment of new partnerships," said Faruk Güven.

The expert then answered questions from the participants of the event.

Established by the Young Filmmakers Center, the Baku International Film Festival is being held this year from October 4 to 8 with the support of the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry and the Film Agency.

The project is part of the Baku Cinema Breeze (BCB) film festival. This major event also includes well-known festivals such as the DokuBaku International Documentary Film Festival, the ANIMAFILM International Animation Festival, and the Ata Turk World International Animation Film Festival.

Media partners of the event are Azernews, Trend, Day, and Milli.

