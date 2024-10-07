Children Should Taught About Importance Of Wildlife: MP Guv

(MENAFN- IANS) Bhopal, Oct 7 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Patel said on Monday that children should be taught about the importance of forests, wildlife, and biodiversity at an early age.

He advised that parents should also make children aware of and sensitise them to the importance and necessity of bio-conservation.

He was addressing the closing and prize distribution ceremony of the state-level Wildlife Week in Bhopal at Van Vihar on Monday.

"Our provides the responsibility of conservation of the environment and protection of forests and wild animals. Under fundamental duties, every citizen is expected to contribute to keeping the environment safe," the Governor said.

He added that Madhya Pradesh has the pride of having the largest forest area in the country in terms of total geographical area.

Apart from tigers, the state is also known for the highest number of leopards, crocodiles, leopards, wolves, and vultures.

Governor Patel said that forests and wildlife have a special place in Indian culture.

"Our wild animals are vehicles of various gods and goddesses in the Indian culture. Trees and plants are also worshiped in many rituals."

"It is the primary responsibility of every resident of the state to contribute to preserving the invaluable heritage of forests and wildlife and handing it over to future generations," Governor Patel added.

Recalling the Covid pandemic during his address, the Governor said the biggest pandemic of the century has taught human beings that they should live with respect and harmony towards the diversity of nature for a secure future.

"Our seers and sages had also given the message of goodwill among living beings for the conservation of the ecological system thousands of years ago through their penance and sacrifice," he added.

Meanwhile, the Governor administered the oath of wildlife conservation, promotion, and protection to the people present at the ceremony of the wildlife week.

He also presented prizes to the winners of various competitions of the wildlife week organised by the State Forest Department.