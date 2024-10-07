Man Utd Eye Tuchel As Ten Hag's Future Hangs In The Balance: Report

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Oct 7 (IANS) Manchester United are looking into the possibility of bringing former Chelase manager Thomas Tuchel to replace Erik Ten Hag after the side is sitting in 14th place in the in what has been their worst ever start in the top flight.

Manchester United's majority stake holder is said to be holding an emergency meeting on Tuesday to decide whether Ten Hag has a future at the club after the side only won two of their opening seven games. According to a report by Manchester Evening News, former Bayern and Chelsea head coach Tuchel is being considered as the Dutch coach' replacement.

Tuchel has recently stepped away from his role as Bayern Munich head coach after the side's 11-year streak of winning consecutive Bundesliga titles came to an end in his tenure. His time in Europe has also seen him coach teams in the likes of Borussia Dortmund, Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea, where he led the side to the 2021 UEFA Champions League title.

After the draw against Aston Villa on Sunday, Ten Hag was asked about his status as United head coach and whether any conversations regarding a potential exit have taken place.

"We communicate very open, very transparently. I speak continuously with them and just after the game I have to do my job, talk with the players, manage the players and answer questions from you. We always talk. Every week, I would say every day we talk, so I expect I will speak with them," said Ten Hag to reporters in the post-game conference.

Despite the positivity on show by Ten Hag, INEOS CEO Jim Ratcliffe did not show the same faith that was being put in him and refrained from backing the head coach like he has in the past.

"I like Erik, I think he's a very good coach but at the end of the day, it's not my call. It's the management team that's running Manchester United that have to decide how we best run the team in many different respects. Our objective is very clear. We want to take Manchester United back to where it should be, and it's not there yet - that's very clear," Ratcliffe said to BBC.