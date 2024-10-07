Trendyol makes significant move to promote technological advancement in e-commerce

(MENAFN) In a significant move to promote technological advancement in e-commerce, Trendyol, in partnership with the T3 Foundation, organized its inaugural hackathon during the TEKNOFEST Adana, as announced in a statement on Sunday. This event took place at the "Villages of Tomorrow" digital center, located in the southern province of Adana, Turkey, and aimed to empower local producers in their transition to markets.



Over the course of two days, the hackathon attracted 16 teams of innovative thinkers and tech enthusiasts who collaborated to develop solutions designed to facilitate local producers' entry into the e-commerce landscape. The competition culminated in the awarding of prizes to the top teams, with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan presenting the top prize to the winning team, "BazLLaMa Is All You Need." The second-place team, "Sebil," and third-place team, "Kermit," were honored by Selcuk Bayraktar, Chairman of the T3 Foundation and Baykar, during the closing ceremony of TEKNOFEST.



The financial rewards for the hackathon were substantial, with the top three teams receiving cash prizes of 100,000 lira for first place, 80,000 lira for second, and 60,000 lira for third. These prizes not only recognize the teams' hard work but also serve as an incentive for future innovations in the sector.



Throughout the festival, Trendyol's booth provided a range of interactive experiences designed to engage attendees. Highlights included workshops on artificial intelligence and demonstrations of virtual reality technologies, which showcased the cutting-edge tools available to today's tech developers. The booth attracted high-profile visitors, including the United Arab Emirates Ambassador to Turkey, Said Sani ez-Zahiri, and Selcuk Bayraktar himself, underscoring the event's significance in the tech community.



A notable moment during the festival was the recognition of Turkey’s first astronaut, Alper Gezeravci, who was presented with a commemorative t-shirt by the National Technology Collection. This tribute was inspired by Gezeravci's achievements and the ongoing efforts of the Turkish Space Agency to inspire future generations in the field of science and technology.



The hackathon was not just an event for innovation but also aligned with the mission of the "Villages of Tomorrow" project, which aims to foster sustainable rural development. The participating teams employed advanced technologies such as natural language processing (NLP), computer vision, and multimodal artificial intelligence to devise solutions that would enable local producers to access international markets more effectively.



Overall, Trendyol's e-commerce hackathon at TEKNOFEST 2024 marked a pivotal step in integrating technology with local agriculture, demonstrating the potential for digital tools to revolutionize traditional practices and enhance economic opportunities for producers in Turkey.

MENAFN07102024000045015687ID1108752757