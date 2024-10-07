Russian missile blasts Ukrainian vessel delivering ammo

(MENAFN) The Russian Defense has reported the destruction of a Ukrainian ship loaded with Western-made ammunition at the Yuzhny Seaport, located approximately 30 kilometers east of Odessa. In a statement released on Sunday, the ministry claimed that an Iskander-M short-range ballistic missile successfully targeted the vessel during the unloading process, releasing footage purportedly showing the strike and subsequent explosion.



According to Russian officials, the missile hit the ship precisely as cargo was being offloaded. They indicated that the shipment consisted of arms and munitions that had arrived from Europe, although they did not disclose the specific country of origin or the quantity of weapons destroyed in the strike. The black-and-white drone footage shared by the ministry depicts the missile impact and the ensuing fire that engulfed the vessel.



Oleg Kiper, the head of the Odessa regional administration, contested the Russian claims, stating that the missile attack primarily damaged what he described as a "civilian vessel" and confirmed that there were no reported injuries from the incident.



Russia has been employing Iskander missiles, capable of carrying a payload of up to 700 kilograms and striking targets at distances of up to 500 kilometers, to target various military assets in Ukraine. These missiles can travel at hypersonic speeds, making them particularly effective against command and control centers, airfields, and defense manufacturing sites. Additionally, Moscow frequently targets Ukraine's coastal areas and port facilities, which are vital for the transportation of Western military aid to Ukrainian forces.



Russian officials have consistently condemned the flow of Western arms to Ukraine, asserting that such shipments only serve to prolong the conflict without altering its ultimate trajectory. As the war continues, incidents like this highlight the ongoing military tensions and the strategic significance of maritime operations in the broader conflict.

MENAFN07102024000045015687ID1108752747