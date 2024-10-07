'Singham Again’ Trailer: Ramayan Retold With Contemporary Twist

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Oct 7 (IANS) The makers of“Singham Again” on Monday treated cinephiles with the action-packed trailer of the film, which had the essence of“Ramayana” with a“contemporary twist”.

The over-a-four-minute trailer gives a peek into the world of the fifth installment of Rohit Shetty's cop drama series. It begins with Kareena saying:“Kal humaare Ram-Leela main ji 14 saal ke vanvaas ke liye niklengay.”

The story begins from there when Kareena's character's son asks if she ever gets kidnapped by a Ravana like person will Ajay Devgn, who plays DCP Bajirao Singham in the movie and also the actress' husband in the franchise, go save him?

The trailer then showcases how Bajirao Singham turns into Lord Rama to save his Avni after she is kidnapped by Arjun Kapoor, who has traits of Ravana in the movie.

Arjun is heard saying:“Teri Ramayana ka Raavan hun main.”

But it is Ajay's line that brings the chills down the spine when he says:“Agar Avni ke liye nahi aaya na main toh Singham asli Maratha nahi.”

To save his wife, Singham has his own army including Tiger Shroff, Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar, whose characters have adapted the traits of Lakshmana, Hanuman and Jatayu.

What is interesting to see is actress Deepika Padukone, who plays Lady Singham named SP Shakti Shetty.

Before the trailer ends, Ajay's character is heard saying:“Tere saamne jo khada hai woh Mahatma Gandhi ka toh aadar karta hai lekin poojta Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj ko hai.”

The trailer encapsulates all of Shetty's main ingredients such as funny dialogues, lots of car crashing, car chasing and serious action, making the film a complete entertainer.

'Singham Again' went on floors in September 2023, and wrapped up in September 2024. The film was shot in Mumbai, Hyderabad, Kashmir and Sri Lanka. It is scheduled to be released on Diwali 2024.

It features the biggest of stars of Hindi cinema including Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, and Jackie Shroff. 'Singham Again' is a sequel to 'Singham Returns'.