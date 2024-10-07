عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Customs Forum Scheduled For December In Azerbaijan To Foster Dialogue With Business Community

Customs Forum Scheduled For December In Azerbaijan To Foster Dialogue With Business Community


10/7/2024 6:10:57 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

A Customs Forum will be held in Azerbaijan in December of this year.

Ziya Hajili, Adviser to the President of the National Confederation of Entrepreneurial Organizations of Azerbaijan, announced this at the Azerbaijan Trade Forum, which took place in Baku on the topic "Opportunities, Current Situation, and Challenges for SMEs," Azernews reports.

"The confederation continues to work closely with the customs authorities. The issues raised in the established business councils are being addressed. We are confident that the Customs Forum to be held in December will be beneficial as a form of dialogue," he said.

According to Z. Hajili, 4 billion manats, or 14% of Azerbaijan's total credit portfolio of 27 billion manats, belongs to the trade sector: "Therefore, this area is of great importance in ensuring employment for the population. Significant work is being done toward the liberalization of the economy in Azerbaijan."

MENAFN07102024000195011045ID1108752420


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search