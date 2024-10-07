Customs Forum Scheduled For December In Azerbaijan To Foster Dialogue With Business Community
Date
10/7/2024 6:10:57 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nazrin Abdul
A Customs Forum will be held in Azerbaijan in December of this
year.
Ziya Hajili, Adviser to the President of the National
Confederation of Entrepreneurial Organizations of Azerbaijan,
announced this at the Azerbaijan Trade Forum, which took place in
Baku on the topic "Opportunities, Current Situation, and Challenges
for SMEs," Azernews reports.
"The confederation continues to work closely with the customs
authorities. The issues raised in the established business councils
are being addressed. We are confident that the Customs Forum to be
held in December will be beneficial as a form of dialogue," he
said.
According to Z. Hajili, 4 billion manats, or 14% of Azerbaijan's
total credit portfolio of 27 billion manats, belongs to the trade
sector: "Therefore, this area is of great importance in ensuring
employment for the population. Significant work is being done
toward the liberalization of the economy in Azerbaijan."
