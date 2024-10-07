Kuwait PM Receives Malaysian Defense Minister
10/7/2024 6:05:58 AM
KUWAIT, Oct 7 (KUNA) - His Highness the Prime Minister sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah with the attendance of First Deputy Prime Minister, Interior Minister and Defense Minister Sheikh Fahad Yousef Al-Sabah, received Malaysian Defense Minister Mohammad Nordin and his accompanying delegation.
During the meeting, both sides touched on the bilateral ties between the two countries and ways of boosting cooperation.
The meeting was attended by Head of the Prime Minister's Office, Abdulaziz Al-Dakhil, the Chief of Staff of the Army, Lieutenant General Pilot Bandar Salem Al-Muzain, and the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Defense, Sheikh Dr. Abdullah Mishal Al-Sabah, and the Ambassador of Kuwait to Malaysia, Rashid Mohammad Al-Saleh. (end)
