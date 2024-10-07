NATO's Military Exercise“Iron Wolf 2024-II” Starts In Lithuania

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Today, October 7, the North Atlantic Alliance's military exercise Iron Wolf 2024-II begins in Lithuania.

It is noted that the military exercises will last until October 17 at the General Silvestras Žukauskas training ground.

More than 3,200 Lithuanian military and military allies, 700 pieces of military equipment will take part in them.

In addition to the Lithuanian military, from Belgium, the Czech Republic, the United States, Luxembourg, Norway, the Netherlands, and Germany will also take part in the exercise.

The Iron Wolf military exercises are held annually in spring and fall.

Local residents are warned that on October 7-10, military equipment will be moving along the roads of several districts of Lithuania .

The exercises will involve the use of training shells and pyrotechnics.

As reported by Ukrinform, last weekend, in the south of Lithuania, in the Alytus district, the field tactical exercises“Autumn Shooter 2024” were held.

Photo: LUKAS TAMOŠIŪNAS | KARIUOMENĖ