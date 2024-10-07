IMF Initiates Advanced Macroeconomic Training For Azerbaijani State Officials
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has commenced a training
program titled“Macroeconomic Analysis/Fiscal programming and
Policies” at the Center for Analysis and Communication of Economic
Reforms (CAERC), aimed at enhancing the macroeconomic skills of
Azerbaijani state institution representatives.
According to Azernews , the training, which will
run until October 11, involves around 25 participants from more
than 10 state institutions. The program covers key areas such as
real sector analysis, inflation, price deflators, balance of
payments, and fiscal and monetary sector analysis, alongside
forecasting methods and intersectoral relations.
The program is led by Norbert Funke, Director of the IMF
Caucasus, Central Asia, and Mongolia Regional Capacity Development
Center (CCAMTAC), and economists Nurdaulet Abilov and Aliya
Uskenbayeva. Participants will gain experience in financial
programming and macroeconomic modeling, vital tools for shaping
economic policies.
Vusal Gasimli, Executive Director of CAERC, emphasized that this
training is pivotal for public sector officials, as macroeconomic
analysis plays a crucial role in developing sound economic
policies. He highlighted that the knowledge gained will benefit the
country's economy and noted that further collaboration with the IMF
will lead to more such initiatives in the future.
Norbert Funke added that the training would help participants
create consistent macroeconomic forecasts, assess policy options,
and perform scenario analysis, all of which are essential for
formulating robust economic policies.
