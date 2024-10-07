Wizz Air Abu Dhabi Launches Incredible Promotion With Ten Percent Off On Selected Flights Between The Uae And Egypt

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) National airline shares love of with discounted flights between Abu Dhabi and Cairo or Alexandria, enabling unique travel experiences to remember

07 October 2024, Abu Dhabi, UAE: Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, the ultra-low-fare national airline of the UAE, is announcing an unmissable ten percent on selected flights between Abu Dhabi and Cairo or Alexandria for adventurous travellers looking to discover culturally rich destinations. Affordable, bright new adventures await, and the exciting promotion is just a few clicks away on the WIZZ mobile app and on WizzAir until October 7 23:59 CEST, with huge savings on travel until 15 December 2024.

Dreaming of exploring a new destination while supporting your favourite team? Whether you're a football fan looking to attend the upcoming events, or you are looking to enjoy the winter sun unwinding along the stunning beaches of Abu Dhabi and Alexandria, or exploring the magnificent history of Cairo, this deal is tailored just for you.



