Doha Academy Honours Educators As It Celebrates World Teachers' Day

Doha, Qatar: Doha Academy celebrated World Teachers' Day on October 3, recognising the invaluable contributions of its educators across the Primary, Secondary Boys, and Secondary Girls sections.

The event took place at the Doha Academy Auditorium from 10am to 12pm and highlighted this year's World Teachers' Day theme,“Valuing Teachers' Voices.” Doha Academy delivered three celebratory sessions for teachers and students, each involving Yalla Toys' giant parrot mascot“Yoko” to the delight of everyone.

The celebration was a heartfelt occasion that brought together students and teachers in three sessions, each filled with gratitude, inspiration, and meaningful engagement. In the morning, the Primary session kicked off the event, with students delivering speeches and reflecting on the importance of teachers in their lives. A warm message from Principal Edward Cooper celebrated the dedication of teachers, followed by an awards ceremony that recognised four outstanding educators from the Primary section: Iman Ossman, Rouba Farhat, Tasnim Mohamed, and Menakshi Bakshi.

The momentum continued with the Secondary Boys session, which featured a spirited speech from student representative Ali Al Madadi who spoke about his teachers being“his family”.

The session also included a thoughtful discussion where teachers shared their experiences as students, offering a nostalgic and often humorous glimpse into their own educational journeys. Four teachers from the Secondary Boys section were recognised for their exemplary contributions: Rana Abou Ghneim, Bafana Provece, Celeste Marx, and John Zacharias.

In the final session, the Secondary Girls gathered for a lively celebration that included a speech from student representative Najla Abu Ahmad. The awards presentation in this session honoured Joan Petagara, Celeste Smith, Maymouna Abo Nouh, and Damian Lance Moonsamy for their dedication to their students and to the school community.

As with the previous sessions, Principal Edward Cooper delivered a message emphasising the critical role teachers play in shaping the future, stating:“Our teachers' voices are at the heart of education, and today, we celebrate their tireless dedication and the profound impact they have on our students and the community. I hope that you feel valued and that you know you have a voice in the growth and development of our school.”

All of the teachers were voted for by a nomination survey sent to students, parents and all Doha Academy staff. The event concluded with a joyful chant of“Happy Teachers' Day” as students and teachers interacted with the Yoko, the Yalla Toys mascot, marking the end of a truly inspiring and celebratory day.