Mangoes emerge as top exported fruit from Egypt

(MENAFN) Last week, mangoes emerged as the leading exported fruit from Egypt, with a remarkable total of 12,000 tons shipped abroad. Following closely behind were pomegranates, contributing 9,000 tons to the export figures, and strawberries, which totaled 4,000 tons. According to a report from the National Food Safety Authority, the overall variety of exported fruits reached an impressive 40 different types, resulting in a cumulative export weight of approximately 32,000 tons. This data highlights the significance of these fruits in Egypt's agricultural export sector.



In addition to fruits, sweet potatoes dominated the list of exported vegetables, with a notable 15,000 tons sent to international markets. Beans of various types followed as the second most exported vegetable, amounting to 10,000 tons, while onions accounted for 5,000 tons in exports. The total number of vegetable varieties exported stood at 54, with the overall weight of exported vegetables reaching around 36,000 tons. This showcases the diverse range of vegetables that Egypt is able to supply to global markets.



The report, produced by the General Administration Information Center for both exports and imports at the National Food Safety Authority, indicated that the total number of food shipments exported reached 3,770. These shipments collectively weighed about 200,000 tons, marking an increase of 12,000 tons compared to the previous week. This uptick in export volume underscores the growing demand for Egyptian agricultural products in international markets.



Furthermore, the data revealed that the exports came from a robust network of 1,415 exporting companies, which spanned a wide array of products including 623 different types of flour, vegetables, and various food items. This diversity in the types of exported goods reflects Egypt’s capability to meet the needs of global markets while also strengthening its position as a key player in the international agricultural trade landscape.

