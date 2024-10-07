Iot In Aviation Market Is Slated To Increase At A CAGR Of 20.5% To Reach A Valuation Of US$ 8.6 Billion By 2031

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The IoT in Aviation Market report provides a detailed analysis of the top pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market. The global IoT in aviation market size was valued at $1.3 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $8.6 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 20.5% from 2022 to 2031.Request Sample Pages Now:The research provides detailed segmentation of the global IoT in aviation market based on component, end-user, application, region. The report discusses segments and their sub-segments in detail with the help of tables and figures. Market players and investors can strategize according to the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments mentioned in the report.The key players profiled in this report includeCisco Systems, Inc., Tata Communications Ltd, Microsoft Corporation, Wind River Systems, Inc., SAP SE, Globeranger Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., IBM Corporation, SitaThe report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global IoT in aviation market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.Buy Now the Exclusive Report:Based on application, the asset management segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to around two-fifths of the global IoT in aviation market size and is expected to maintain its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. The passenger experience segment is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 22.8% from 2022 to 2031. The report also analyzes, ground operations, air traffic management segments.Regional Analysis:Based on region, North America held the largest share in 2021, contributing to nearly one-third of the global IoT in aviation market share. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to maintain its lead in terms of revenue during forecast period. Also, the same region is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 22.8% during the forecast period.Get Customized Reports with you're Requirements:Based on end-user, the airport segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to nearly three-fifths of the global IoT in aviation market, and is expected to maintain its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. This segment is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 21.3% during the forecast period. The report also discusses airlines, MROs, and manufacturers segments.Check out more related studies published by AMR Research:Aviation Analytics Market -Aerospace Adhesives Market -Space Robotics Market -Aircraft Engines Market -

