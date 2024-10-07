Sonam, Rhea, Anand Ring In ‘Amazing’ Karan Boolani’S Birthday In Maldives

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Oct 7 (IANS) and fashionista Sonam Kapoor along with her sister Rhea Kapoor and husband Anand Ahuja made her brother-in-law's birthday extra special in Maldives.

The family is currently holidaying in Maldives and even shared some heartfelt moments featuring the birthday boy, who has made movies such as“Thank You For Coming”.

Sonam shared a string of pictures of Boolani with her son Vayu among many other moments.

For the caption, she wrote:“Happy birthday to the amazing @karanboolani ! Your positivity and passion inspire us all. Grateful to have you as part of our family. Here's to another year of adventures, laughter, and unforgettable moments! Love you loads! #BirthdayBoy #FamilyLove.”

Rhea shared a special note for her husband and even posted a string of clips of them watching a movie together at the beach.

“Moonstruck by you every evening @karanboolani Happy birthday I Love You... Slide 1 my favourite guy watching our favourite movie Slide 2 his favourite scene. Slide 3 His wedding ring Thank you for an unforgettable evening @ooreethirah #moonstruck,” Rhea said.

Rhea and Karan were dating for almost over a decade and got married at her family's residence in 2021.

Talking about Sonam, the actress on October 5 shared a peek into what her“breakfast of champions” looks like.

The 39-year-old actress took to her Instagram stories, where she shared a picture of her hand filled with pills.

The actress captioned the post:“Breakfast for champions” along with tagging her doctor.

She did not reveal what the pills are for but going by the doctor's bio on the photo-sharing website, it suggests that she is taking pills for detox for“gut and skin”. The doctor's bio reads as“LA Naturopathic Doc/CEO... Gut, skin, hormones.”

Naturopathy takes a holistic approach to wellness and it supports a person to live a healthy lifestyle.

On the film front, the actress said that she is set to start shooting her first project post pregnancy early next year and said that she loves living so many interesting characters through her profession.

Sonam confirmed:“I'm super excited to face the camera again post my pregnancy. I love being an actor and I love living so many interesting characters through my profession. Human beings fascinate me and I love playing varied roles. I'm looking forward to my next.”

According to reports, her next will be a streaming project on a global platform. Details related to the project are still under wraps.