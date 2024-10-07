New ADB Country Director For Azerbaijan Assumes Office
The Asian Development bank (ADB) has appointed Sunniya
Durrani-Jamal as its new Country Director for Azerbaijan. She
joined the Azerbaijan Resident Mission today to officially commence
her role, Azernews reports.
Ms. Durrani-Jamal will lead ADB's operations in Azerbaijan and
manage the bank's relationships with the government and other
stakeholders. She will oversee the preparation and implementation
of the bank's new country partnership strategy (CPS). The new CPS
will build on ADB's existing work in Azerbaijan, and its strategic
focus areas will be aligned with the government's development
strategy and ADB's Strategy 2030.
"It is an honor to lead ADB's efforts in Azerbaijan, a country
of rich culture and significant economic potential," said Ms.
Durrani-Jamal. "My priority is to extend ADB's enduring
collaboration with the government, help diversify the economy and
improve the quality of life for people in Azerbaijan. This includes
expanding renewable energy, addressing climate change, and helping
the Caucasus nation transition to a private-sector-led green
economy."
Azerbaijan's 10-year development strategy, Azerbaijan 2030:
National Priorities for Socio-Economic Development, outlines the
country's ambitions to develop a sustainable and competitive
economy, foster an inclusive society, improve human capital,
transition to green growth, and improve infrastructure.
Since Azerbaijan joined the bank in 1999, ADB has committed more
than $5 billion in sovereign and private sector assistance,
including in transport, energy, health care, and agriculture.
ADB is committed to achieving a prosperous, inclusive,
resilient, and sustainable Asia and the Pacific, while sustaining
its efforts to eradicate extreme poverty. Established in 1966, it
is owned by 69 members-49 from the region.
