VFS Global certified Great Place to Work in the UAE; Ranks high on employee value creation

(MENAFN- VFS Global) Further highlighting the organisation's commitment to its people and practices, VFS Global has been Great Place To Work® Certified™ in the UAE and KSA (from September 2024 to September 2025). The company has also secured the certification in India, China and Philippines this year, truly highlighting the company's focus on creating a welcoming and supportive professional environment.



Nirbhik Goel, Chief Human Resources Officer, VFS Global said, "Being certified a Great Place to Work here in the Middle East is a truly special accolade. It acknowledges our tireless efforts towards ensuring that all our employees feel valued and have the support and tools required to excel in their professional endeavours. I would like to thank all our employees who contributed to this survey. Needless to say, we would not be a Great Place to Work without a great workforce driving us to success every day."



VFS Global employees in the UAE and KSA ranked the company highly on employee value creation, with a strong majority agreeing that the organisation makes employees feel safe, welcome, and equipped to succeed. A large majority showed faith in the way the Management runs the company and feel proud to tell people they work at VFS Global.



This accolade comes hot on the heels of two more proud recognitions for VFS Global in the UAE. The organisation was recently recognised by The Ministry of Community Development & Zayed Higher Organization for People of Determination, and Iminclusive, and for its dedicated efforts towards job creation for people of determination, a large focus of the organisation’s ESG commitment towards Caring For Our Communities.



Great Place To Work is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make strategic people decisions.





