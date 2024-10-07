Future Ukrainian Commanders Improving Trench Assault Skills In UK Training

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Led by Finnish and Australian instructors, future platoon commanders of Ukraine's are upgrading their tactical skills and mastering key techniques and tactics for storming enemy trenches as part of the multinational Operation Interflex.

That's according to the General Staff , Ukrinform reports.

As noted, the trenches are where the real battles take place and require the highest level of skill.

"First, the are shown the basic methods of storming trenches at the platoon level, methods of cover by fire support groups. The main aspects of preparation and analysis of intelligence data, assessment of the situation on the battlefield, development of terrain layouts and preparation of a plan to storm enemy trenches are also discussed," the report noted.

































































While on training in the UK, future Ukrainian commanders improve their skills in storming enemy trenches / Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces

In addition, an important element of trench action is the rules for handling the wounded and careful movement across the trench network.

After the theoretical part, the platoon commanders proceed to the planning stage, taking into account all the necessary information. They practically practice assaults both during the day and at night, improving coordination.

“Thanks to these classes, our servicemen improve all the necessary skills that will be needed to liberate the Ukrainian land from the enemy,” the report reads.

The General Staff thanked partners from Australia and Finland for their support and joint work in training of Ukrainian recruits.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the UK, with the support of 12 partner countries, has trained more than 40,000 servicemen of Ukraine's Defense Forces within the framework of the multinational training Operation Interflex in the past two years.