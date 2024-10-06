Holy Movement Under Armenian Cleric Heads To Constitutional Court With His Supporters
Date
10/6/2024 7:05:56 PM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
A group of supporters of Bagrat Galstanyan, known as a cleric of
the Armenian Apostolic Church among the Armenian public and thrown
into the Political arena by the opposition forces, gathered on the
streets of Yerevan again.
Azernews reports, citing the Armenian media
that the "Holy Movement" under the leadership of Bagrat Srbazan has
crowded the Republic Square in Yerevan, the capital of Armenia.
It is noted that after the rally, Galstanyan and his supporters
marched to the building of Public Television with the demand of
live broadcasting. The director of the TV channel said that they
could broadcast the live interview of the bishop. Bagrat Srbazan
agreed with this and spoke on Public Television.
He also said that the decisive stage of the struggle begins with
this gathering.
According to Bagrat, he will go to the building of the
Constitutional Court with his supporters. Srbazan also invited all
past and present judges of the Constitutional Court to appear
before the court.
The Armenian Archibishop said that they would announce the next
steps in the Constitutional Court.
MENAFN06102024000195011045ID1108751166
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.