Rising Afrobeats Star Cliffbado Makes His Mark With Highly Anticipated Album 'Eyes On The Boy (Deluxe)' Release

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Cliffbado

- Cliffbado

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Rising Afrobeats star Cliffbado has made his mark with the release of his highly anticipated deluxe album Eyes on the Boy. The Nigerian-born, Houston-based artist delivers a compelling body of work that blends his African roots with global influences, cementing his position as a standout in the Afrobeats genre. The deluxe version, now available on all streaming platforms, is already receiving praise for its melodic richness and thoughtful themes.

Born in Imo State, Nigeria, Cliffbado's journey from his homeland to Houston has been a major influence on his sound. Which seamlessly fuses Afrobeats rhythms with international flavor. Drawing inspiration from legends like Davido, Wizkid, Burna Boy, and Lil Baby, Cliffbado has crafted a style that's distinct yet familiar. Each track offering a unique blend of Afrocentric beats and modern production. His signature vocal delivery is showcased throughout the project, which he describes as“highly melodic and pleasing to the ear.”

Eyes on the Boy (Deluxe) isn't just about musical enjoyment. It's a powerful statement of perseverance. Cliffbado aims to shed light on the untold stories of diaspora artists who face significant challenges in gaining recognition.“Many artists in the diaspora work tirelessly without seeing the results they deserve,” Cliffbado said.“This album is my way of showing that I'm here, and I won't be counted out.” The project is a testament to his dedication and resilience, offering encouragement to others facing similar struggles in the industry.

Sydney Hamilton

Afrovibes Entertainment Group

+1 800-657-5101

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.