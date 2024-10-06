Point By Yating Qin, Duo Xu, Jijia Chen And Xingye Wang Wins Bronze In A' Home Appliances Design Awards

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Innovative Air Purifier Integrated with Floor Lamp Recognized for Excellence in Home Appliance Design

COMO, CO, ITALY, October 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The prestigious A' Home Appliances Design Awards has announced Point, an innovative air purifier designed by Yating Qin, Duo Xu, Jijia Chen and XingYe Wang , as a Bronze winner. This highly respected award recognizes exceptional design within the home appliance industry, celebrating creativity, functionality, and positive impact on users' lives.Point's recognition in the A' Home Appliances Design Awards highlights its relevance to current trends and needs within the industry. By integrating air purification and lighting functions into a compact, easy-to-install unit, Point offers a practical solution for users with limited living space and frequent changes in residence. This innovative approach aligns with the growing demand for multifunctional, space-efficient appliances that enhance user experiences.Point stands out for its unique combination of an air purifier and floor lamp, reducing the need for multiple appliances and saving valuable space. The design features intelligent air quality detection, automatically adjusting airflow based on the surrounding environment. With an integrated UVC germicidal lamp, Point effectively filters dust, inhibits bacteria and viruses, and purifies the air, ensuring a healthier living space.The Bronze A' Home Appliances Design Award for Point serves as motivation for Yating Qin, Duo Xu, Jijia Chen and XingYe Wang to continue pushing the boundaries of innovation in home appliance design. This recognition may inspire future projects that prioritize user-centric solutions, seamless integration of multiple functions, and adaptability to diverse living environments.Point was designed by a talented team including Yating Qin, Duo Xu, Jijia Chen, Fangui Zeng and Xingye Wang, who collaborated to bring this innovative concept to life.Interested parties may learn more about Point and its award-winning design at:About Yating Qin, Duo Xu, Jijia Chen and XingYe WangYating Qin, Duo Xu, Jijia Chen and XingYe Wang are a talented design team from China. Yating Qin is known for her outgoing and cheerful personality, valuing communication and listening to others' ideas. Her friendly nature contributes to harmonious relationships with colleagues and friends, fostering a positive atmosphere that benefits teamwork and collaboration.About Hunan Institute of EngineeringHunan Institute of Engineering is a general full-time public undergraduate college directly under Hunan Province, approved by the Ministry of Education. The university is a pilot university for master's degree graduate education of the Ministry of Education's "Service National Special Needs Talents Training Program" and among the first batch of universities implementing the "Excellent Engineer Education Training Program," "New Engineering Research and Practice Project," and "New Liberal Arts Research and Practice Project" of the Ministry of Education.About Bronze A' Design AwardThe Bronze A' Design Award recognizes noteworthy designs that demonstrate creativity, practicality, and the potential to positively influence industry standards. Winning designs are acknowledged for their professional execution and thoughtful development, showcasing the designers' ability to effectively combine form and function. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by an expert jury panel of design professionals, Home Appliance industry experts, journalists, and academics, who evaluate entries based on pre-established criteria. Receiving the Bronze A' Design Award is a significant achievement, highlighting the designer's skill in creating solutions that enhance people's lives and well-being within the Home Appliances Design category.About A' Design AwardThe A' Home Appliances Design Award is a prestigious international competition that recognizes exceptional design within the home appliance industry. Organized annually since 2008, the A' Design Award welcomes entries from talented designers, innovative agencies, forward-thinking companies, and influential brands worldwide. Participating in this competition provides an opportunity to showcase creativity, gain global exposure, and be acknowledged for outstanding design capabilities. Through a rigorous blind peer-review process, entries are evaluated by an expert jury panel based on pre-established criteria. Winning the A' Home Appliances Design Award offers global recognition and enhanced status within the competitive industry, ultimately contributing to the advancement of the field and inspiring future trends. The A' Design Award is driven by a philanthropic mission to make the world a better place through the transformative power of good design.Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and take part with their projects at

