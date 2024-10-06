Chief Minister Of Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province Detained

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Pakistani has reported that Ali Amin Gandapur, a senior from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, has been arrested.

The Express Tribune reported late on Saturday, October 5th, that Gandapur was arrested for attacking the and misusing state resources.

According to the report, the Inspector General (IG) of Islamabad, who had earlier issued the arrest warrant for Gandapur, led the efforts to detain him.

His lawyer, Alam Khan Adeen Zai, has stated that any action by Islamabad to arrest Gandapur contradicts the provincial court's ruling in Peshawar.

According to the lawyer, the Peshawar High Court had granted Gandapur a one-month protective bail, which stipulated that he should not be arrested during this period.

Meanwhile, protests in Islamabad by supporters of Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party have intensified. The protests, sparked by the arrest of PTI leaders, including Gandapur, have led to significant unrest in the capital.

Protesters have clashed with police, resulting in widespread chaos and multiple injuries on both sides. The government has deployed additional security forces to control the situation, further escalating tensions.

The political turmoil, driven by dissatisfaction with the government and allegations of corruption, has led to fears of prolonged instability in Pakistan, with both sides refusing to back down.

