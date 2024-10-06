Unique Collection Open To Public For The First Time With 'NFT Revolution: I Am Pranksy'

(MENAFN- Pressat) NFT TRAILBLAZER 'PRANKSY' TAKES OVER MAYFAIR POST-LONDON FRIEZE

LONDON, OCT 3, 2024 – Renowned digital innovator, investor, and anonymous figurehead of the art movement, Pranksy, is set to open his private NFT collection to the public for the first time in the 'NFT REvolution: I Am Pranksy'. Held from October 18-25 at Asprey Studio in Mayfair, this exhibition will trace the trajectory and use of NFTs from their infancy to their current status.

The exhibition is positioned to serve as a landmark in digital art history, spotlighting both Pranksy's creations and his acquisitions of genre-defining works, offering a rare view of the transformative digital medium that has reshaped not only the art world, but also the landscape of ownership, value, and creative autonomy.

Pranksy rose to prominence in 2017 with his early involvement in the Cryptokitties phenomenon, followed by critical contributions to the now-iconic Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC). His foresight in identifying emerging digital assets earned him widespread recognition, and today, he is considered one of the most influential figures in the space.

''I Am Pranksy: NFT REvolution' is an immersive experience designed to transport viewers back to the origins of NFTs-when they were a radical playground for artists-and bring them into the present, where NFTs have become foundational to intellectual property, entertainment, and art," noted Pranksy in a statement. "This exhibition is not confined to sterile screens; it's an adventure through imagination.”

Attendees of "'NFT REvolution: I Am Pranksy"' will embark on an expansive exploration of NFT art, traversing its origins and tracing its profound impact across various cultural domains. The exhibition offers a sweeping overview, beginning with the pioneering digital collectibles and early blockchain experiments, moving through the convergence of NFTs with fashion, music, and activism, and culminating in high fashion, luxury memberships, unique experiences and community creation.

Beyond aesthetics, the exhibition delves into the functional dimensions of NFTs, examining their role in securing provenance for digital and physical art, and their transformative use cases in gaming and the immersive digital world. This narrative underscores NFTs' role not merely as artistic artefacts but as foundational innovations reshaping ownership, authorship, and the economics of creativity in an increasingly decentralised world.

“Since the first media coverage, the narrative built around NFTs has failed to capture the core punk ethos at the heart of this movement,” Pranksy's co-conspirator Magpie noted.“This is an art movement that opposes authoritarian structures and recognises the growth that can come from upending the status quo. We're recrowning these punk values, disrupting the traditional art market and showing you the artists who broke out of the standard mould. 'I am Pranksy' is not a straightforward exhibition; it's an art revolution led by the artists themselves.”

The exhibition includes We The Peopl by Josie Bellini, a critical piece of the NFT movement. This work combines bold aesthetics with a profound political message, reflecting on themes of unity, decentralization, and freedom. Bellini's work has been a staple in the NFT landscape, resonating with those who view the blockchain as more than a technological advancement but as a social revolution.

The exhibition will feature a carefully curated mix of digital and physical pieces, blending traditional art forms with blockchain innovation. Highlights include:



Dress from a Dream: Silve and Gol by Dolce & Gabbana (Digital & Physical dresses) with signed original sketches: Dolce & Gabbana's Collezione Genesi

Mothership : Mercedes AMG F1 Car 1:8 Model by @mbsjq

Supercool World by Nina Chanel's Abney (20 prints tethered to NFTs)

'Walk with Kate,' 'Drive with Kate' limited edition NFTs by @mitnft

Project Gray concept artwork, by Golden Wolf Studios, for Doodles' animation 'Dullsville & the Doodlesverse in collaboration with Pharrell Williams. The pilot animation debuted at TIFF 2024. Great Redistribution of the Climate Change Disaster by @gaakman

The exhibition also features NFTboxes, the first subscription-based NFT project on the Ethereum blockchain.

NFT REvolution: I Am Pranksy

Dates: October 18th (Opening Night), 19th, 21st–25th, 2024

Time: 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM

Location: Asprey Studio Gallery, 34–36 Bruton St, London, W1J 6QX

Invitation Only Premier 6.30-9.30pm October 18th

About Pranksy

Pranksy is a leading figure in the NFT world, known for his early adoption and influential role in shaping the community alongside his co-conspirator, Magpie. As co-founder of NFTboxes and Pranksy Ltd, he continues to push the boundaries of web3, using his platform to promote creativity, technology, and social change. Pranksy's collection reflects the transformative potential of NFTs, bridging the digital and physical worlds and challenging traditional art.

About Asprey Studio

Asprey Studio is a digital and contemporary art gallery, design workshop and members club specialising in the intersection of digital and physical mediums. Representing a new frontier for Asprey, the 243-year-old British luxury house, Asprey Studio was founded in 2021 to explore the future of art and design, building on time-honoured craftsmanship while pushing forward state-of-the-art technological innovations.

Guided by Chief Creative Officer, Alastair Walker, Asprey Studio stands as an advocate for artists working with technology. Alastair Walker is also the artist behind the Asprey-Bugatti Egg and the digital releases of Munch's iconic Scream. Featuring a 300 sqm gallery space in Mayfair and a design workshop in Kent, Asprey Studio also features a digital members club, which fosters dialogue among an international community of collectors and art and technology enthusiasts. Members of the Asprey Studio Club enjoy exclusive benefits, including early access to events and exhibitions, and the chance to redeem a physical gold signet ring.

Asprey Studio has established projects and collaborations with long-term partner Bugatti. The Asprey-Bugatti collection features physical hand-crafted sculptures and artworks, such as the Egg Collection and the La Voiture Noire Bugatti, linked to digital artworks on the blockchain. Asprey Studio's mission continues to be pushing the boundaries of art, luxury and technology into a bold, unbounded future.

Discover more via Asprey Studio's website .