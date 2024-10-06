Civilian Was Killed, Three Others Wounded In Kharkiv Region Due To Enemy Shelling

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Kharkiv region, an enemy drone struck the village of Borova, Izium district. As a result, a civilian man was killed.

This was reported in Telegram by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, Ukrinform reports.

“On October 6, at about 11:20 a.m., the enemy used a drone to hit the village of Borova, Izyum district, killing a 56-year-old civilian man,” the regional prosecutor's office said.

According to law enforcement, at about 8:30 a.m., the occupiers attacked Kupiansk with an FPV drone, damaging a store and a car.

“Two civilians were injured. A 40-year-old man was hospitalized, another injured man, who is 68 years old, refused hospitalization,” the regional prosecutor's office added.

They noted that at about 13:20 the occupants attacked Kupiansk again, this time with artillery. A 54-year-old man was injured.

Also, around 03:00, the enemy fired at Novoosynove village with cluster munitions. Residential buildings, outbuildings and cars were damaged.

Pre-trial investigations into the violation of the laws and customs of war (Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) have been launched.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, in the Kharkiv sector, the enemy is reinforcing units near Hlyboke and conducting engineering works near Lukiantsi.