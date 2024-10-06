Ukraine's Futsal Team Beats France To Claim Historic World Cup Bronze

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine defeated France 7-1 in the third-place match of the Futsal to claim their historic bronze.

According to Ukrinform, the game took place in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, on Sunday, October 6.

The World Cup final between Brazil and Argentina will take place later on Sunday.

In the group stage, Ukraine first lost to Argentina 1-7 and then defeated Angola 7-2 and Afghanistan 4-1, taking second place in Group C. Oleksandr Kosenko's side beat the Netherlands 3-1 in the last 16, defeated Venezuela 9-4 in the quarterfinals and lost to Brazil 2-3 in the semifinals.

Ukraine's national futsal team made it to the top four at the World Cup for the first time since 1996, when it took fourth place in Spain.

Photo: FIFA