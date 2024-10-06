King Meets Spain Monarch, Stresses Need To Stop War On Gaza, Lebanon

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, October 6 (Petra) -- King Abdullah II, during a meeting with King Felipe VI of Spain on Sunday, called on the international community to shoulder its full responsibility in stopping the Israeli war on Gaza and Lebanon, according to a royal court statement.During bilateral talks followed by expanded ones, attended by His Royal Highness Al Hussein bin Abdullah II, His Majesty stressed the importance of reaching comprehensive calm, in order to end the violence and protect the security and stability of the region and the world.At the beginning of the expanded talks, attended by His Royal Highness Prince Feisal bin Al Hussein, the escort of honour to the Spain monarch, King Abdullah II expressed pride in the distinguished relations between the two countries, which extend over more than seven decades of close friendship and cooperation, praising Spain's leading role in strengthening the relationship between Jordan and its allies in Europe.His Majesty said this partnership has contributed to building bridges of understanding between the region and Europe, expressing keenness to strengthen bilateral cooperation at various levels.The King thanked Spain for its support for the National Water Conveyance Project and the Jordan Response Plan to the Syrian refugee crisis.His Majesty praised Spain's courageous stance in supporting stability in the region and its role in dealing with regional challenges.The talks also covered the importance of increasing humanitarian aid to Gaza and ensuring its uninterrupted delivery.King Abdullah II commanded Spain's support for the two-state solution and its recognition of the State of Palestine, stressing that Jordan will continue to coordinate with Spain and the EU to restore stability in the region.For his part, King Felipe VI of Spain highlighted the depth of the historical friendship between the two royal families and between Jordan and Spain, congratulating His Majesty on the 25th anniversary of his assumption of constitutional powers.The Spanish monarch praised the Kingdom's reform efforts, led by King Abdullah II, expressing keenness to enhance cooperation in various sectors, especially economy, tourism and culture.King Felipe VI stressed that that the twinning between Petra and Alhambra will enrich the deep friendship between the two countries, symbolising the close ties between them.He also spoke about the challenges facing the region, expressing his country's support for Jordan in confronting them.The talks were followed by an event attended by King Abdullah II and King Felipe VI to mark the signing of an agreement to develop a framework of co-operation and collaboration between the Petra Tourism Development Region Authority and the board of directors of the Alhambra Palace and the Generalife in Spain.The agreement aims to exchange expertise and promote cultural initiatives that enhance knowledge of these sites and increase the number of tourists.The event included the screening of a video and featured a live musical performance.Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, Director of the Office of His Majesty Alaa Batayneh, Jordan's Ambassador to Spain Raghad Al Saqqa, and the accompanying Spanish delegation attended the talks.