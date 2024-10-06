Jordanian Citizens Reported Missing In Mexico Foreign Ministry Follows Up

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, October 6 (Petra) -- The of Affairs and Expatriates Sunday said it is following up on information that two Jordanian nationals were reported missing in Mexico.Ministry spokesperson Sufian Qudah told the Jordan News Agency (Petra) that the Ministry, through the Operations and Consular Affairs Directorate and the Kingdom's embassy in Mexico, is following up with the competent Mexican authorities on the search for the missing.Qudah said the families of the missing informed the Ministry that their family members had travelled to the United States of America to look for a job opportunity and contact with them was lost in Mexico on their way to the US.He added that the Operations and Consular Affairs Directorate is in continuous contact with the families of the missing, noting that the Ministry is coordinating with the concerned parties to find them and ensure their safe return to Jordan.