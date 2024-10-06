Jordanian Citizens Reported Missing In Mexico Foreign Ministry Follows Up
Date
10/6/2024 2:48:57 PM
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, October 6 (Petra) -- The Ministry
of Affairs and Expatriates Sunday said it is following up on information that two Jordanian nationals were reported missing in Mexico.
Ministry spokesperson Sufian Qudah told the Jordan News Agency (Petra) that the Ministry, through the Operations and Consular Affairs Directorate and the Kingdom's embassy in Mexico, is following up with the competent Mexican authorities on the search for the missing.
Qudah said the families of the missing informed the Ministry that their family members had travelled to the United States of America to look for a job opportunity and contact with them was lost in Mexico on their way to the US.
He added that the Operations and Consular Affairs Directorate is in continuous contact with the families of the missing, noting that the Ministry is coordinating with the concerned parties to find them and ensure their safe return to Jordan.
MENAFN06102024000117011021ID1108750840
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.