Understood Problems Of BR Ambedkar's Life Properly After Becoming Law Minister: Kiren Rijiju (IANS Exclusive)

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Oct 6 (IANS) Criticising the Congress, Union Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju has said that the grand old party has the backing of 'external forces' based outside of the country.

Countering the allegations levelled by the about attempts to change the Constitution, the Union Minister during an exclusive conversation with IANS, said the Maoists, and many other forces based outside the country back the party from which it draws its strength.

Slamming the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, the Minister of Minority Affairs said: "If Rahul Gandhi says something (having potential) to harm and weaken the country, some anti-national forces spread his words like wildfire. The Congress has no strength of its own... it is working with anti-India forces. However, we will not let them succeed. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has already said that the most important book for us is the country's Constitution."

Responding to a question, Rijiju told IANS: "When I was appointed the Law Minister, I realised that after so many years of Baba Saheb's death, a person from the Buddhist community got the opportunity to become the Law Minister. After becoming the Law Minister, I sat on the same chair on which Baba Saheb once used to sit. I got the opportunity to find out about the difficulties related to his life.

"We will do everything possible to fulfill Baba Saheb's dream. That is why PM Modi has started five pilgrimage sites in the name of Baba Saheb."

Further targeting Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, the Union Minister said: "Rahul Gandhi comes from a family which murdered the Constitution and insulted Baba Saheb. The party murdered the Constitution of India and left it in dust. The Congress has taken every step to change the Constitution."

He said that late former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi had said in Parliament that OBCs should not be given reservation. "Jawaharlal Nehru had also opposed SC-ST reservation," Rijiju said.

"However, because of Baba Saheb, we have been able to get reservations today," the Union Minister concluded.