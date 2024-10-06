‘Games Like These Make Me Angry’: Juventus Coach After 1-1 Draw Vs Cagliari

(MENAFN- IANS) Turin, Oct 6 (IANS) Juventus head coach Thiago Motta was left 'angry' after his side were held to a 1-1 draw against Cagliari at the Allianz on Sunday.

“There are games that annoy you, today is one of those that makes me angry, because I am convinced we can do better. We have to digest this draw and move on. We had a lot of chances in the first half, after we took the lead we had to keep our balance and attack better to put the game to bed, and we didn't do that, after which they scored.

“You have to be precise and clinical to close the game out, instead today we left it open; it's something we have to improve, because in the future there will be other moments like that. Today we did almost everything well, Cagliari gradually regained confidence and got the equaliser,” head coach Motta told reporters in the post-game conference.

Juventus were once again held to a draw at home in Serie A, on this occasion the match ended 1-1 as a result of two penalties, one in either half.

After eight minutes it was Nicolo Savona who called goalkeeper Simone Scuffet into action from the right-hand side, and then three minutes later Gatti threatened to find the opener with a header.

However, Federico Gatti's headed effort proved pivotal as after a VAR review it was deemed that Sebastiano Luperto had touched the ball with his hand and Juve were awarded a penalty. Vlahovic stepped up and slotted an unstoppable penalty into the bottom corner to give the Bianconeri the lead.

Juventus went on to dominate the game but failed to be clinical and they paid for it in the ending stages of the game after a penalty was awarded to the away side for a foul by Douglas Luiz.

Razvan Marin scored to equalise and seemingly snatch a point for his side. The action did not end there and the closing stages saw Conceicao sent off for a second yellow card before both sides hit the post, with Adam Obert hitting the woodwork after a Cagliari counter-attack and Fagioli ratting the post directly from a corner kick.

The scoreline remained intact as both sides had to settle for a point.