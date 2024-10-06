عربي


Collective Cult Massacres Are Still A Possibility In Switzerland

10/6/2024 2:28:54 PM

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) A cult-linked massacre like that of the Order of the Solar Temple (OTS) 30 years ago could happen again in Switzerland, warns the director of the Inter-cantonal Center for Information on Beliefs (CIC).

On the night of October 4 to 5, 1994, 25 members of the Order of the Solar Temple (OTS) were poisoned and burnt to death in Salvan in canton Valais, 23 suffocated or were riddled with bullets in Cheiry in canton Fribourg and five killed in Quebec.

