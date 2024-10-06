Jordan's National Gas Sector Fuels Industrial Growth, Aiming For Global Competitiveness

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 6 (Petra) -- Jordan's industrial sector is poised for significant growth as the national sets ambitious targets to increase production and enhance the sector's global competitiveness. Current production at the Risha Gas Field, which stands at 40 million cubic feet per day, is projected to rise to 50 million cubic feet by 2025 and reach 200 million cubic feet by 2030.The drive to expand national gas resources aligns with Jordan's broader goals of achieving security and economic self-reliance. Recent investments include a pioneering project to generate electricity from local gas at the Risha field for the National Chlorine Industries Co. (NCI). The initiative underscores the Kingdom's focus on incorporating more local energy sources into its overall energy mix, a strategy actively supported by King Abdullah II.Energy costs have long posed challenges to Jordan's industrial sector, which represents 17.4% of the country's GDP and contributes approximately JD15.1 billion to exports. This sector, which accounts for nearly half of the country's total exports, relies heavily on cost-effective and sustainable energy solutions to remain competitive both domestically and internationally.The Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources has outlined a 2020-2030 strategy, titled "Self-Reliance," which emphasizes expanding local energy sources to ensure a stable energy supply. Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Saleh Al-Kharabsheh highlighted that natural gas costs are significantly lower than traditional fuels, offering a 35% reduction compared to diesel and more than 50% compared to heavy fuel oil.He also pointed out that projects like the Risha field align with the Economic Modernization Vision, which aims to create over 10,000 jobs and achieve a 5.6% economic growth rate by 2030.The national gas initiative, already in progress, is expected to lower operational costs for industries by 25% to 50%, depending on their energy needs. The project's impact will extend to several industrial cities, including Al-Rawdah, Al-Muwaqqar, Al-Quwaira, Al-Mafraq, Al-Qastal, and Al-Hashmiya.The ministry plans to expand infrastructure for compressed natural gas across these regions, ensuring that the benefits of local gas production reach a wider range of industrial facilities.According to Al-Kharabsheh, Jordan's industrial sector is a key driver of economic growth and an essential component in tackling unemployment. The ministry is working to draft new legislation to regulate the use of natural gas in the country, aiming to secure a robust framework to support sustainable growth within the sector.