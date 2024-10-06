Liwan Design Studios And Labs, QTF Launch Poster Design Contest

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Liwan Design Studios and Labs, in partnership with the Qatar Federation (QTF), has announced the launch of the inaugural Qatar ExxonMobil Open 2025 Poster Design Competition.

The competition, which commemorates the Qatar ExxonMobil Open's recent elevation from an ATP 250 to ATP 500 tournament, invites artists and Qatar-based designers to create the official poster for the upcoming event, set to take place from February 9, 2025.

Under the theme of capturing the unique spirit and rich history of the Qatar Open Tennis Tournament, which has been a consistent highlight in the international tennis circuit for over 30 years, the competition aims to provide artists an opportunity to reflect the country's vibrant cultural heritage and bring it to an international audience.

The winning design will be featured prominently in promoting the tournament and integrated into various merchandising efforts.

In a press statement, Liwan Design Studios and Labs director Aisha bint Nasser al-Sowaidi, said:“Collaborating with QTF on this competition goes in line with our commitment in connecting our community with special opportunities to showcase their creative talent. This international competition not only serves as a platform to support our creatives to reach new heights, but also aims to foster a greater appreciation for the sport and its significance within our cultural community in Qatar.”

The Qatar ExxonMobil Open, which began in 1993, has hosted some of the world's top tennis stars, from Boris Becker and Stefan Edberg to Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal. With the tournament's elevation to ATP 500 status, Liwan's collaboration with QTF is set to provide an exciting opportunity for local artists to gain international exposure.

Speaking on behalf of the Qatar Tennis Federation, Secretary General Tariq Zainal expressed his enthusiasm for the initiative:“This competition celebrates a new chapter in the history of the Qatar ExxonMobil Open. The elevation to an ATP 500 tournament is a testament to Qatar's growing stature in the international tennis community.

“Through this collaboration with Liwan Design Studios and Labs, we not only aim to celebrate this achievement but also support our local artists in showcasing their unique interpretations of this prestigious event.

“We look forward to seeing how participants capture the essence of the tournament and reflect the cultural pride of Qatar through their creative expressions. With the tournament's elevated status, the winning artist will gain invaluable global exposure on an ATP stage, reaching audiences far beyond our region,” he said.

The Qatar Tennis Federation is presenting the winner prize of QR10,000 to the winning artist as recognition of their creative contribution.

The competition is open to all Qatari and Qatar-based artists. Designs should capture the spirit and history of the Qatar Open while reflecting the rich cultural heritage of Qatar. Submissions must be in high-resolution digital format suitable for printing. All entries must be submitted by November 17.

