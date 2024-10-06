Discover The ALITA (ALITA GOLD) Listing On XT Exchange

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SINGAPORE, Oct. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

We are excited to announce that ALITA (ALITA) will be listed on XT Exchange. The ALITA/USDT trading pair has been available in the Innovation Zone (Metaverse).









About ALITA (ALITA GOLD)

ALITA is an innovative blockchain-based built on the Smart Chain, seamlessly combining elements of gaming, real asset mining, and staking. The game immerses players in a virtual world of gold asset mining, where users can earn real rewards by improving in-game areas. Through game mechanics such as mining with goblins, upgrading mines, and cultivating crops like carrots, players are rewarded with ALITA tokens for each enhancement. These tokens can be staked to generate passive income, offering users the opportunity to earn monthly profits.

The primary goal of ALITA GOLD is to create a fun and engaging entertainment project that enables players to earn real assets, regardless of their location or their country's financial stability. By integrating cryptocurrency with gold coin mining and staking, ALITA GOLD empowers users to participate in a decentralized economy, allowing them to increase their earnings by actively engaging in the game or through staking their assets.

The listing of ALITA on XT Exchange opens new opportunities for both the ALITA GOLD project and its gaming community, offering broader access to traders and gaming enthusiasts. This listing enhances liquidity and increases the reach of ALITA's play-to-earn model, empowering more users to benefit from gaming and staking within the cryptocurrency ecosystem.

Albin Warin, CEO of XT Exchange, expressed his enthusiasm for the listing:“We are delighted to welcome ALITA GOLD to our platform. The integration of gaming and cryptocurrency aligns perfectly with our vision to support innovative and forward-thinking projects. We believe this listing will bring great value to our users and contribute to the growth of blockchain-based gaming.”

About XT

Founded in 2018, XT serves more than 7.8M registered users, over 1M monthly active users, 40+ million users in the ecosystem, and more than 800 tokens with 1000+ trading pairs. XT crypto exchange offers a rich variety of trading categories to provide a secure, trusted, and intuitive trading experience for its large user base. This includes crypto futures trading (USDT-M Futures and coin-M futures perpetual contracts) and copy trading that allows users to replicate top traders in real time with just one click. Additionally, the futures grid allows users to automate the buying and selling of futures contracts for profits.

