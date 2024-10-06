Cotton Pickin Kids Announce New Single“Gumball Machine” Set For Release On October 11

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Cotton Pickin Kids, the acclaimed family bluegrass band, are excited to announce the release of their highly anticipated new single,“Gumball Machine.”

- Thérèse CipollariAL, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Cotton Pickin Kids , the acclaimed family bluegrass band, are excited to announce the release of their highly anticipated new single,“Gumball Machine.” The track will be available on Spotify and all major streaming platforms starting October 11th.The Cotton Pickin Kids have captured the hearts of bluegrass enthusiasts with their unique blend of traditional and contemporary sounds.“Gumball Machine,” written by Thérèse Cipollari, is a harmonious and gentle tune that explores themes of heartbreak. The song draws from Thérèse's personal experience with her first relationship. When it ended, she poignantly expressed,“All I wanted was your love. Even if you bought me a wedding ring from a gumball machine, I would've been happy.”“We're thrilled to share 'Gumball Machine' with our fans,” said Savio Cipollari, the band's manager and oldest member.“This song is a fun and lively addition to our repertoire, and we believe it will resonate with listeners of all ages.” To celebrate the release, the Cotton Pickin Kids will host a special live performance on their YouTube channel on October 12th at 7 PM CST. Fans can look forward to an evening of music, behind-the-scenes stories, and a live Q&A session with the band members.For more information, visit or follow the band on social media.(Biography)We are the“Cotton Pickin Kids”!The Cipollari's are a family of 13 who grew up singing and playing bluegrass music. As the saying goes,“Bluegrass is the best music because it sounds the same when the power goes out.”Each child was taught at a young age to play various instruments, whether it be the guitar, banjo, mandolin, fiddle, or harmonica. They would often play for family and social gatherings.On one occasion, a band competition registrar asked Fabio“Papa” Cipollari what their band's name was. Fabio laughed and said,“We don't have one yet.” The registrar replied,“Well get one fast because the competition is about to start.” Fabio agreed and said,“Those Cotton Pickin Kids!” And that is how we got our name.We are so grateful for being born and raised in such a large and loving family, smack dab in the heart of Alabama. You really can't ask for much more than that. We are truly“Cotton Pickin Blessed”!The Cotton Pickin Kids are a bluegrass family band from Alabama, USA. The band was formed in 2017, when the youngest member was only seven years old. The band is known for their impressive musical skills and harmonies, as well as their original songs and covers of classic bluegrass tunes. Some of their popular songs include“I'll Fly Away,”“Rocky Top,” and“Foggy Mountain Breakdown,” getting millions of views on their socials.The band has performed at various venues and events, such as the WoodSongs Old-Time Radio Hour, the Alabama Bluegrass Music Association, the Tennessee State Fair, IBMA Youth Stage, and Dollywood. They also have a YouTube channel where they share their music videos and live performances with their fans. The band's website is where you can find more information about their tour dates, songs, and merchandise. The Cotton Pickin Kids are a talented and inspiring bluegrass band that showcases the joy of music and family.The band has big dreams for the future. They hope to reach 1 million subscribers on YouTube and 100k listeners on Spotify. They also would like to play at the Grand Ole Opry, take a tour to Europe, and share their music with new audiences. They are passionate about bluegrass music and hope to inspire more people to appreciate this genre. The band is grateful for their fans and supporters who have helped them grow and achieve their goals. The Cotton Pickin Kids are determined to keep making music that brings happiness and harmony to the world.

