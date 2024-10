1St T20I: Hardik, Arshdeep, Varun Lead India To Seven-Wicket Win Over Bangladesh

(MENAFN- IANS) Gwalior, Oct 6 (IANS) Hardik Pandya's swashbuckling 16-ball 39 not out after Arshdeep Singh and Varun Chakaravarthy's dominating performances with ball guided India to a seven-wicket win over Bangladesh in the first T20I at Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia here on Sunday.

India have taken a 1-0 lead in the three-match series after winning the clash with 49 balls to spare, making it their fastest chase of above 100 target in the format.

Chasing below-par 128, Pandya smashed consecutive two fours before sealing the victory with a six off Taskin Ahmed on the penultimate ball of the 12th over. The all-rounder's innings was a blitz, decorated with five fours and two sixes.

Openers Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma started things in style with the former taking charge on Shoriful Islam in the first over with two boundaries. In the next over, Abhishek hit six and a couple of fours off Taskin before he got run out for 16.

Captain Suryakumar Yadav joined Samson in the middle and the duo continued scoring at brisk pace in the powerplay. Both the batters played attacking shots to keep the run rate over 10. Suryakumar played a knock of 29 off 14 balls laced with three sixes and two fours.

Debutant Nitish Reddy joined Samson in the middle. The foundation of the chase was already set in the powerplay with India scoring 71/2 in the first six overs. Samson failed to carry forward the momentum and was dismissed by Mehidy Hasan Miraz in the eighth over for a well-made 29 off 19.

Pandya and Reddy ensured that India didn't suffer any further hiccup in the chase. The senior batter took the charge on his shoulders and showcased his hard-hitting class to take India home. Reddy remained unbeaten on 16 as Pandya scored unbeaten 39*.

Earlier, Arshdeep Singh (3-14) and Varun Chakravarthy (3-31) clinched three wickets each to bowl out Bangladesh for 127.

Put in to bat first, Bangladesh openers Parvez Hossain Emon and Litton Das failed to get the desired start for the side. Arshdeep struck early on the fifth ball of the match to get rid of Litton (4) after finding the top edge of his bat.

In the next over, the left-arm pacer cleaned up Emon (8) to add more trouble to Bangladesh's innings.

Captain Najmul Hossain Shanto and Towid Hridoy tried to rebuild and kept the scoreboard ticking in the powerplay. Shanto made the most of the first bowling change by Indian captain Suryakymar Yadav in the fifth over. Bangladesh captain smashed back-to-back fours off Varun Chakravarthy before hitting six on the final ball to accumulate 15 runs from the over.

Debutant Mayank Yadav came into the attack on the final over of the field restriction and bowled a maiden while clocking the maximum speed of 147.3 kmph. He joined the likes of Ajit Agarkar and Arshdeep to bowl a maiden in his first T20I over for India.

Bangladesh were 39/2 after 6 overs. However, Chakravarthy bounced back in his next over to remove Hridoy (12) as Hardik Pandya took a catch at long-on. Mahmudullah came in to bat at No. 5 but his stay at the crease was cut short by Mayank in his second over to get his first international wicket. Mahmudullah departed after scoring just one run, leaving Bangladesh at 43/4.

Shanto had a brief partnership of 14-run with Jaker Ali before Chakravarthy struck again to send half of the side back to the pavilion.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz joined his captain in the middle and had an 18-run stand before spinner Washington Sundar caught Shanto on his own bowling to leave Bangladesh six-wicket down.

Tailenders Rishad Hossain (11) and Taskin Ahmed (12) showed some resistance and contributed some crucial runs to the scoreboard as Mehidy stood firm on the other end.

Pandya dismantled Shoriful Islam's (1) off stump before Arshdeep cleaned up Mustafizur Rehman (1) on the penultimate delivery of the match. Mehidy remained unbeaten on 35 runs off 32 balls including three fours as Bangladesh were bowled out for 127 in 19.5 overs.

Brief scores: Bangladesh 127/10 in 19.5 overs (Mehidy Hasan Miraz 35 not out, Najmul Hossain Shanto 27; Arshdeep Singh 3-14, Varun Chakravarthy 3-31) lost to India 132/3 in 11.5 overs (Hardik Pandya 39 not out, Suryakumar Yadav 29; Mehidy Hasan Miraz 1-7) by seven wickets.