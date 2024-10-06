Azerbaijan U-16 Team Concludes Tournament With Penalty Shootout Loss To Kyrgyzstan
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Azerbaijan's under-16 football team played its final match in
the "U-16 Turkic-Speaking Countries Tournament" held in Erzurum,
Turkiye, Azernews reports.
In the match for fifth place, the U-16 team faced the Kyrgyz
Republic's corresponding age group. After 90 minutes of play, the
game ended in a goalless draw, requiring a penalty shootout to
determine the winner. The Kyrgyz team prevailed with a score of 4:2
in the shootout.
It is worth noting that the national team left the tournament
without scoring a goal, having lost to Turkmenistan 0-3 and Turkey
0-6 in their earlier matches.
