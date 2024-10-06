عربي


Azerbaijan U-16 Team Concludes Tournament With Penalty Shootout Loss To Kyrgyzstan

10/6/2024 10:10:51 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijan's under-16 football team played its final match in the "U-16 Turkic-Speaking Countries Tournament" held in Erzurum, Turkiye, Azernews reports.

In the match for fifth place, the U-16 team faced the Kyrgyz Republic's corresponding age group. After 90 minutes of play, the game ended in a goalless draw, requiring a penalty shootout to determine the winner. The Kyrgyz team prevailed with a score of 4:2 in the shootout.

It is worth noting that the national team left the tournament without scoring a goal, having lost to Turkmenistan 0-3 and Turkey 0-6 in their earlier matches.

AzerNews

