Portfolio Of War Bonds Grows 2.4 Times Over Past Year National Bank

10/6/2024 8:09:27 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As of October 1, 2024, the largest volume of war bonds is concentrated in banks – primary dealers. The second largest portfolio of war bonds is held by Ukrainian citizens and businesses.
According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the press service of the National bank of Ukraine (NBU).
"The total portfolio of war bonds held by individuals and legal entities as of October 1, 2024, amounted to the equivalent of 141.4 billion UAH, compared to 58.1 billion UAH on October 1, 2023 – an increase of more than 2.4 times," the statement reads.
According to the NBU, the volume of domestic war bonds held by non-residents as of October 1, 2024, was 6,146.6 million UAH, 24.8 million USD, and 0.1 million EUR.
In September 2024, the Ministry of Finance redeemed war bonds worth 350 million USD.
As reported, in September, the Ministry of Digital Transformation enabled the purchase of four new war bonds through the Diia app. Another bond, 'Vovchansk', was added on October 1.
